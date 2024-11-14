Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $44,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 86 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $551.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.15 and a 1-year high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

