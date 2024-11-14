Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Invests $49,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $18,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

