Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

