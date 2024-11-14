Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

HPE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

