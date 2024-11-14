Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 104.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $132.87 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

