Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

