Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

