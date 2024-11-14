Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,571 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.