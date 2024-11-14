Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 357 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 386,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $185.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,466 shares of company stock worth $2,977,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

