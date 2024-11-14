Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.