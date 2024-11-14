Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes $61,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after buying an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.