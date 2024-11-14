Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $288,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

