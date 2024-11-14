Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,955,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,611,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT stock opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
