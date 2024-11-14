Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $264.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average is $233.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

