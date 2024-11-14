Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Sells 375,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $14,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,680,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,501,837.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.43. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 51.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

