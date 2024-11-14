Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLCP opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

