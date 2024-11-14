Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Atlanticus Price Performance
Shares of ATLCP opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.