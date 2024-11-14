Atria Investments Inc Acquires 568 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.72.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $467.34 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $170.62 and a twelve month high of $473.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.70 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

