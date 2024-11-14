Atria Investments Inc Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.62 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

