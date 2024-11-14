Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.45 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.52). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.64), with a volume of 38,103 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.45. The firm has a market cap of £34.22 million, a PE ratio of -427.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £22,338 ($28,745.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

