Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 52,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

