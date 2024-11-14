Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $245,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $333.32 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $349.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.