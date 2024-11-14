Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after acquiring an additional 183,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 52.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $321.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

