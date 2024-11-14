Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.97. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

