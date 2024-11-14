Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $435,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $400.45 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

