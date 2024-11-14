Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

URI opened at $859.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $800.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

