Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,393 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.