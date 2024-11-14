Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $160.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.57 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

