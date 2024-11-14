Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

