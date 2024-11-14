Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,085 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

