Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

BNOV opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

