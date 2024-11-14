Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 2,269.4% in October

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a growth of 2,269.4% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.7 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $8.57.
About Bankinter
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.