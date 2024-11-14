Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline and Amends Charter

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLAC) recently held its annual stockholders meeting on November 12, 2024, where significant proposals were put forth and approved. The company’s stockholders voted to make amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, extending the deadline for a business combination and removing the net tangible asset requirement.

The first proposal, known as the Extension Amendment Proposal, was approved during the meeting. This amendment allows the company to extend the deadline for consummating a business combination from November 14, 2024, to February 14, 2025. Additionally, the stockholders agreed to remove the net tangible asset requirement to broaden the methods available to the company to avoid falling under the “penny stock” rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Certificate of Amendment to the Charter was filed with the Delaware Secretary of State and became effective on November 12, 2024.

During the meeting, a total of 2,878,990 shares of Common Stock, representing approximately 71.24% of the outstanding shares eligible to vote, were present or represented by proxy, establishing a quorum. The key proposals discussed in the meeting were detailed in the Definitive Proxy Statement submitted by the company on October 28, 2024.

The stockholders granted approval for the Extension Amendment Proposal and the NTA Requirement Amendment Proposal. Furthermore, each of the existing five directors of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. was re-elected to the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected.

As a result of the approved Extension Amendment Proposal and NTA Requirement Amendment Proposal, 1,766,469 shares of the company’s common stock were submitted for redemption.

Exhibits filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission included the Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp dated as of November 12, 2024, and the Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp by its Chief Executive Officer, Kuk Hyoun Hwang, on November 12, 2024.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

