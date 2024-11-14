Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $3,501,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,858,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,590,519.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,560 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

