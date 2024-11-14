BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 4,029.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 174.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHN opened at $10.72 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

