BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BWX Technologies worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

