Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

