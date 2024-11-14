Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after purchasing an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,669,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,827,000 after buying an additional 245,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,989,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,638,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 223,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

