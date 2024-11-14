Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 500,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$5,249,450.00.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

