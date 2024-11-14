Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 500,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$5,249,450.00.
Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.
View Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.