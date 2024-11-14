Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Catalent has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

