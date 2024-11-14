Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 112.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,402,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,890,000 after purchasing an additional 740,800 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

