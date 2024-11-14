Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $594,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.82. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.