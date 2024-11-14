Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $181.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

