Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

