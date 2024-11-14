Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $448.11 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

