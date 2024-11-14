Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.