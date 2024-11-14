Comparing Maplebear (CART) & Its Peers

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Maplebear to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maplebear and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52 Maplebear Competitors 913 5976 12275 319 2.62

Maplebear currently has a consensus price target of $46.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.21 billion -$1.62 billion 28.87 Maplebear Competitors $11.49 billion $454.57 million 5.49

This table compares Maplebear and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maplebear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear. Maplebear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.32% 10.30% Maplebear Competitors -14.74% -154.96% -4.46%

Volatility and Risk

Maplebear has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maplebear beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

