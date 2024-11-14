Contrasting American Battery Technology (ABAT) and The Competition

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Battery Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $340,000.00 -$52.50 million -1.01 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.18 billion $259.42 million 16.84

American Battery Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors -1.60% 14.79% 3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Battery Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 254 1170 1557 17 2.45

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.57%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 9.74%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Battery Technology peers beat American Battery Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.