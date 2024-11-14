Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

