Covestor Ltd Buys 358 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

