Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

